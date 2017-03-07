2:33 pm, March 7, 2017
Israel steps up battle against boycott movement

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 2:11 pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has stepped up its battle against international critics with a new law that would bar entry to supporters of an international boycott movement against the Jewish state.

The measure drew fierce criticism Tuesday from dovish activist groups who condemned it as the latest in a series of steps to silence critics. Officials, meanwhile, struggled to explain how it would be enforced.

The BDS movement advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel in what its supporters say is a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian struggle for independence.

But Israel says the campaign goes beyond Israel’s occupation of lands claimed by the Palestinians and masks a deeper aim of delegitimizing or even destroying the country.

