Iraq commander: Troops approach Mosul government complex

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 4:53 am 03/01/2017 04:53am
ABU SAIF, Iraq (AP) — An Iraqi commander says troops are approaching Mosul’s main government complex in the city’s western half as they continue to battle the Islamic State group.

Maj. Gen Thamir al-Hussaini, commander of the Federal Police Rapid Response Force, said Wednesday that his forces are about 800 meters from the complex of the government buildings. Retaking the complex would be a largely symbolic victory for Iraqi forces in their latest push to drive IS from western Mosul.

Al-Hussaini said the troops advanced along the Tigris River after retaking the edge of a destroyed bridge spanning the river. He described capturing the bridge as “strategically important” military gain as it will help shorten supply lines and could potentially allow civilians currently trapped in western Mosul to flee to its government-controlled eastern side.

