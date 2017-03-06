Bahrain files lawsuit to dissolve secular political party

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s government filed a lawsuit Monday to dissolve a secular political party, the second-such organization it has targeted in the last year as part of an intense crackdown on opposition in the island nation.

The country’s Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry accused Waad of “supporting terrorism,” according to a statement. The announcement, coming just a day after Bahrain’s parliament approved a constitutional amendment allowing military tribunals to try civilians , recalled the clampdown that followed the nation’s 2011 Arab Spring protests.

The party could not be immediately reached for comment, but it long has been the target of authorities. One Waad politician previously was arrested and briefly faced charges for speaking to The Associated P ress in November during a visit by Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

Bahrain already has dissolved the country’s largest Shiite opposition group, Al-Wefaq, and doubled a prison sentence for its secretary-general, Sheikh Ali Salman.

Bahrain is a predominantly Shiite island ruled by a Sunni monarchy. Government forces, with help from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, crushed the 2011 uprising by Shiites and others who sought more political power.

Since the beginning of a government crackdown in April, activists have been imprisoned or forced into exile. Bahrain’s main Shiite opposition group has been dismantled. Independent news gathering on the island also has grown more difficult.

Bahrain later made reforms following a government-sponsored investigation into the 2011 demonstrations and the crackdown following it, but several of them have been overturned in recent weeks. Along with allowing military tribunals, the kingdom has restored the power of its feared domestic spy service to make some arrests.

Meanwhile, a series of attacks, including a January prison break, have targeted the island. Shiite militant groups have claimed some of the assaults. Bahrain on Saturday accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guard of training and arming some militants.

In January, Bahrain executed three men found guilty of a deadly bomb attack on police. Activists allege that testimony used against the condemned men was obtained through torture.

Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellap. His work can be found at http://apne.ws/2galNpz.