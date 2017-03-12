3:42 am, March 12, 2017
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » AP Interview: Former Obama…

AP Interview: Former Obama spokesman talks Trump, Russia

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 3:13 am 03/12/2017 03:13am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former White House spokesman during the Obama administration says he believes there’s more that will come to light regarding ties between Russia and aides to President Donald Trump.

Josh Earnest, speaking to The Associated Press, pointed to political consultant Roger Stone’s communication with an individual involved in hacking Democratic National Committee emails.

Earnest said that it’s “undeniable that there’s a lot of really good unanswered questions about why senior Trump officials are, at best, not being forthcoming about their interactions with Russians.”

Asked about Trump’s claim, made without evidence on Twitter, that Obama ordered a wiretap on him, Earnest said: “The bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet.”

Earnest was in Dubai on Sunday to attend the Public Diplomacy & Government Communication Forum.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » AP Interview: Former Obama…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News