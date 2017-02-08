10:44 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Yemen seeks 'reassessment' of…

Yemen seeks ‘reassessment’ of deadly US raid

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 6:31 am 02/08/2017 06:31am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s foreign minister says it has asked for a “reassessment” of a U.S. raid last month that killed several women and children, but denies reports that his government has requested a suspension of American ground operations.

Abdul-Malik al-Mekhlafi said Wednesday that “Yemen continues to cooperate with the United States and continues to abide by all the agreements.” He added that the government “is involved in talks with the U.S. administration on the latest raid.”

He said reports that Yemen has demanded a halt to U.S. special operations are “not true.”

The Jan. 28 raid against al-Qaida militants in central Yemen killed several women and children. A Navy SEAL was also killed in the raid, and six U.S. soldiers were wounded.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Yemen seeks 'reassessment' of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News