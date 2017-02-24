9:39 am, February 24, 2017
60° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT President Trump addresses CPAC in Maryland around 10 a.m. Listen live.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Website: A Jordanian F-16…

Website: A Jordanian F-16 jet crashed in Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:21 am 02/24/2017 09:21am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — A news portal linked to the Jordanian military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in Saudi Arabia, and the pilot has survived.

The Hala Akhbar website quotes an unidentified military official on Friday as saying that the jet was taking part in the Saudi-led coalition’s campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The website didn’t provide details on the site of the crash but said that pilot Adnan Nabas has safely landed with a parachute. He will be heading to Jordan on Friday.

The U.S.-backed coalition of mostly Arab Gulf countries, which includes Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, was formed to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni government after Houthis forced President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee the country.

The coalition has carried out hundreds of airstrikes targeting Houthi sites across Yemen.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Website: A Jordanian F-16…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News