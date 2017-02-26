6:43 am, February 26, 2017
Saudi king begins multi-nation tour of Asia

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 5:28 am
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi King Salman has arrived in Malaysia to kick off a multi-nation tour aimed at boosting economic ties with Asia.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday that the monarch’s tour will also take in Indonesia, Brunei, Japan, China and the Maldives. Salman will also visit Saudi Arabia’s neighbor Jordan before returning home.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter, with much of its crude destined for customers in Asia.

The kingdom is eager to attract investment as it diversifies its economy, including for its upcoming initial public offering of part of state oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Government News Latest News Middle East News Money News World News
