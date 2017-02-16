9:22 am, February 16, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Saudi Arabia arrests 18 Islamic State suspects

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 9:11 am 02/16/2017 09:11am
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry says authorities have arrested 18 suspects belonging to the Islamic State group, including bomb makers.

Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki, a ministry spokesman, said in a statement Thursday that the suspects, including Yemenis, were arrested in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina and two other cities.

He added that the suspects had different roles, including logistical operations and recruitment, as well as providing shelter and financial support to the militants.

Al-Turki said the suspects had experience in making explosives and suicide vests.

Saudi Arabia has been targeted by a number of deadly suicide bombings and other attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in recent years. The country is part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in Iraq and Syria.

