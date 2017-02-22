6:38 am, February 22, 2017
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Report: US resident detained in Iran encouraged ‘decadence’

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 6:26 am 02/22/2017 06:26am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian semi-official news agency is quoting a Revolutionary Guard commander alleging that a U.S. permanent resident sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran confessed he tried to “encourage decadence” in the Iranian society.

Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese with resident status in the United States, disappeared in September 2015 during a trip to Iran to attend a conference.

It wasn’t possible to independently confirm the alleged confession. Zakka’s supporters deny accusations he is a spy and note he was invited to Tehran by the government.

The Mehr news agency Wednesday quoted Gen. Sayyari of the Guard’s intelligence service, as saying that Zakka tried to corrupt “Iranian women and families.” The general was not identified by his first name.

Zakka was sentenced to 10 years and a $4.2 million fine.

