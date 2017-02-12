3:18 am, February 12, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Report: Drone crashes in southern Iranian port town

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 3:06 am 02/12/2017 03:06am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian semi-official news agency is reporting that a drone belonging to the Iranian navy has crashed in the southern port town of Jask.

The Sunday report by Tasnim, which has ties to the military, said thick smoke rose from the crash site in downtown Jask, some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran. The report gave no additional details.

Jask, a fishing port, hosts an Iranian navy base in the Sea of Oman.

Reports of crashed drones and ultralight planes are not uncommon in Iran, where weather conditions are often bad and safety measures often ignored.

