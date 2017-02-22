6:37 am, February 22, 2017
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Rebel rocket attack kills senior Yemeni general

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 6:05 am 02/22/2017 06:05am
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The deputy chief of staff of Yemen’s military has been killed by a rocket fired by Houthi rebels that struck his vehicle in the Red Sea port of Mokha.

Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Abdu Dagher expressed condolences on Twitter after Brig. Gen. Ahmed Seif al-Yafie was killed Wednesday, saying the “end of the enemy is near.”

The SABA news agency, which is controlled by the Houthis, said the rebels had deliberated attacked the general’s vehicle.

Al-Yafie was loyal to the internationally recognized government, which has been battling the rebels and allied army units since 2015. A Saudi-led coalition launched an air and ground campaign in support of the government that year, but the rebels are still in control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen.

