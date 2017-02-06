5:47 am, February 6, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Qatar Airways launches longest…

Qatar Airways launches longest flight with Aukland route

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:28 am 02/06/2017 05:28am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways has launched the world’s longest scheduled commercial airline route with the arrival of its flight from Doha to Aukland, New Zealand.

The Gulf carrier said flight QR920 touched down in Aukland early on Monday after covering a distance of 14,535 kilometers, or 9,032 miles.

That is the furthest distance between any two cities linked by direct flights.

The outbound journey is scheduled to take 16 hours and 20 minutes on the Boeing 777-200LR. That’s relatively short compared to the return trip of 17 hours and 30 minutes, which is slower because of headwinds.

Qatar Airways’ rival Emirates previously held the record for its route between Dubai and Aukland. That route is more than 300 kilometers shorter.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Qatar Airways launches longest…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News