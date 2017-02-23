12:39 pm, February 23, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinian leader: Factions committed…

Palestinian leader: Factions committed to Lebanon’s security

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 12:20 pm 02/23/2017 12:20pm
Share
Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, right, review the honor guard upon his arrival at the presidential palace, in Baabda east Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Abbas is in Beirut for two days visit to meet with Lebanese officials. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT (AP) — Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has begun a three-day visit to Beirut, saying Palestinian factions are committed to preserving security in refugee camps around Lebanon.

Abbas arrived Thursday and met with President Michel Aoun. He will meet in the coming days other top Lebanese officials.

Lebanon is home to some 400,000 refugees, mainly in 12 crowded Palestinian refugee camps.

Abbas read a statement after his meeting with Aoun saying that Palestinians stand against terrorism in all its forms.

Over the past months, dozens of wanted people who were taking shelter in the refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh in southern Lebanon have handed themselves over to Lebanese authorities.

Ein el-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and is home to some extremists who sympathize with the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinian leader: Factions committed…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News