North African diplomats seek solutions for chaotic Libya

TUNIS (AP) — Top North African diplomats are meeting to find ways to reconcile Libya’s rival political factions.

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Tunisia along with Algeria’s African and Arab affairs minister met Sunday and Monday in Tunis to take stock of recent discussions with Libyan political leaders and efforts to avoid fighting.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Nessma TV that the meeting was moved forward by 10 days out of concern that world powers he did not name could disrupt peace efforts. He did not elaborate.

U.S. warplanes have conducted airstrikes on suspected extremists in Libya, home to an Islamic State affiliate and other militant groups.

Two rival administrations operate in Libya, which plunged into chaos after the killing of Muammar Gadhafi in a 2011 uprising.