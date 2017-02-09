6:14 am, February 9, 2017
Mortar attack on Red Crescent in Syria’s Aleppo kills 3

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 5:21 am 02/09/2017 05:21am
BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian Arab Red Crescent says a mortar attack on the government-held city of Aleppo killed one of its volunteers and two other civilians who had been seeking aid.

It says the mortar rounds struck a distribution center in the Hamadaniya neighborhood on Wednesday, and wounded another seven Red Crescent volunteers. The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed the attack.

Syrian government forces drove the rebels out of eastern Aleppo in December after years of heavy fighting, but the opposition still holds some areas on the city’s outskirts.

Fighting has continued around Aleppo and in other parts of Syria despite a Dec. 30 cease-fire.

