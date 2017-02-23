Media: Israel to conclude Arab car ramming wasn’t attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say a preliminary investigation by Israeli officials has determined that an Israeli Arab driver who struck and killed a policeman last year did so unintentionally, prompting calls for senior officials to resign for calling him a terrorist.

The Israeli daily Haaretz says the Justice Ministry will soon publish its conclusions about the incident. The Justice Ministry would not elaborate on its investigation.

Police said the Arab citizen rammed his vehicle into a group of policemen and was shot dead as protesters demonstrated in November against a court-ordered demolition of unauthorized buildings in a Bedouin village in southern Israel. Arab advocates say the man lost control of his car after being shot.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says he would apologize if officials determine it was not an attack.