1:43 am, February 9, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Making mannequins an unlikely…

Making mannequins an unlikely business in Egyptian village

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 1:22 am 02/09/2017 01:22am
Share
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, mannequins are displayed in a shop at Al-Kharqaniyah village, in Egyptian province of Qalyubia, just outside Cairo, Egypt. There is an unlikely industry thriving in an unlikely place: Making mannequins in the village north of Egypt’s capital, Cairo. The use of mannequins in Egypt dates back to the early years of the last century, when Jewish-owned department stores imported them to display the western attire they sold to expatriates and wealthy Egyptians. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

AL-KHARQANIYAH, Egypt (AP) — There is an unlikely industry thriving in a village north of Cairo: The making of mannequins.

The use of mannequins in Egypt dates back to the early years of the last century, when Jewish-owned department stores imported them to display Western attire sold to expatriates and wealthy Egyptians.

Soon afterward, Egyptians took up the manufacturing of mannequins. The industry’s birthplace was Cairo, and 85-year-old Hosni Faris is recognized as a local pioneer. It later moved to the village of al-Kharqaniyah, where nearly 15 workshops produce them, employing dozens of workers.

Faris distinguished his workmanship by his knack for coloring the mannequins’ faces to make them seem lifelike, but he will more likely be remembered for making light mannequins with a mix of linen and gypsum.

“The mix I improvised was a good omen for me and those working with me,” he told The Associated Press. “It earned us fame in Egypt and a few clients in Europe.”

His client base had briefly broadened before the advent of computer-generated images and cutting-edge cinematic tricks, with Egyptian movie directors placing orders for “stunt” mannequins made to look like film stars.

Now the industry earns its skilled workers a weekly wage between $16 and $45, a decent income by Egyptian standards.

“At this place, everyone learned the trade,” said Faris at his workshop. “But, sadly, they are in a hurry and leave me to start their own business too soon.”

Brothers Mohammed and Osama al-Shibiny are among the leading mannequin manufacturers in the village, whose products are exported to neighboring countries like Sudan and Libya. They both acknowledge that imported mannequins are of superior quality, but insist that local brands live longer.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Making mannequins an unlikely…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News