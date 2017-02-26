5:11 am, February 26, 2017
Letter-writing former Iran president pens dispatch to Trump

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 5:00 am 02/26/2017 05:00am

FILE- In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012 file photo, President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad listens during a news conference after addressing the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012 in New York. Iran's former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing immigration, America's wars in the Middle East and other topics. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing immigration, America’s wars in the Middle East and other topics.

The letter, over 3,500 words, was published Sunday by Iranian media.

In it, Ahmadinejad decries U.S. “dominance” over the United Nations, as well as American meddling in the world that has brought “insecurity, war, division, killing and (the) displacement of nations.”

He also acknowledged the immigration of Iranians and others to America, saying “the contemporary U.S. belongs to all nations.”

Ahmadinejad says he gave the letter to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents U.S. interests in Iran. Calls to the embassy rang unanswered.

Ahmadinejad previously wrote Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. His latest dispatch comes ahead of Iran’s May presidential election.

