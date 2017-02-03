5:11 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Lebanon backs returning Syrian…

Lebanon backs returning Syrian refugees to ‘safe zones’

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:20 am 02/03/2017 09:20am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president says the international community should facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to Syria by setting up “safe zones” in coordination with their government.

Michel Aoun made his comments Friday during a meeting with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Lebanon is home to some 1.2 million Syrian refugees, equivalent to one fourth of its own population.

Aoun said in comments released by his office that Lebanon will not force any refugees to return to Syria amid insecure and unstable conditions. He expressed support for a political solution in Syria and combatting “terrorists”.

Syria had expressed concern over such safe zones which U.S. President Donald Trump had previously expressed interest in creating, saying they would have to be set up in coordination with the Syrian government.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Lebanon backs returning Syrian…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News