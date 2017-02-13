Lebanese president in Egypt, defends Hezbollah’s arms

CAIRO (AP) — Newly elected Lebanese President Michael Aoun arrived in Egypt on Monday for his first visit since taking office, a day after defending the militant group Hezbollah’s arms role in media remarks that underlined the former commander’s unabated support for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

Aoun’s visit to Egypt is the first for the former army commander in 55 years. He was elected after a 29-month vacuum in the country’s top post. He met with Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and is due to deliver a speech in front of the Arab League during his one-day visit.

Lebanon’s political factions are deeply divided with some, like Aoun’s party and Hezbollah aligning with Iran, and their opponents siding with Saudi Arabia. Hezbollah, which represents much of Lebanon’s Shiite community, has a military capability rivaling that of the army and police. Aoun, whose Christian party is allied with Hezbollah, said earlier that Iran’s support for the group “could continue indefinitely.”

“As long as the Lebanese army is not strong enough to battle Israel … we feel the need for its existence,” Aoun told the Egyptian TV network CBC on Sunday in reference to Hezbollah, adding: “It has a complementary role to the Lebanese army.”

His remarks could spark tension with Sunni power house Saudi Arabia, which is the regional rival to Iran. The two countries have been engaged in proxy wars across the region for years.

Aoun’s visit also comes amid a lingering rift between Egypt and Saudi Arabia over conflicting agendas, including the positions of the two countries regarding Syria and Yemen. In October, the Saudis halted oil shipment to Egypt at a time when the Arab world’s most populous nation is undergoing economic hardship and while the government has taken a series of painful austerity measures.

The move appears to have been taken in response to Egypt’s support of a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria that was fiercely opposed by Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is a leading supporter of the rebels fighting to topple President Bashar Assad. Egypt, fearing the rise of Islamic militants, has pushed for a political solution that might keep him in power.

Meanwhile, Egypt has been reluctant in throwing heavy support behind Saudi’s campaign in Yemen against the Shiite Houthi rebels, which Saudis accuse of acting as an Iranian proxy in the Arab world’s poorest nation.