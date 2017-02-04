12:40 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Kurdish-led fighters launch offensive…

Kurdish-led fighters launch offensive toward Syria’s Raqqa

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:14 am 02/04/2017 07:14am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters in northern Syria have launched a new offensive that aims to capture towns and villages east of the Islamic State -held northern city of Raqqa.

The new offensive by the Syria Democratic Forces was announced Saturday in a statement read by spokeswoman Cihan Sheikh Ehmed. She said it is the third phase of the Raqqa operation, which began last November.

The aim of the operation is to isolate Raqqa from the rest of IS-held territories before storming the city itself. The announcement came a day after aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition destroyed two bridges on the southern edge of Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS’ self-declared caliphate.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Kurdish-led fighters launch offensive…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News