BREAKING NEWS Underway now, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily White House press briefing. Listen live.

Judge to rule by Sunday on Trump travel ban injunction

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:48 pm 02/03/2017 12:48pm
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston says he’ll decide by Sunday whether to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

A seven-day restraining order was granted Jan. 29 in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two professors who were detained at Boston’s airport as they returned home from an academic conference.

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent U.S. residents. They were eventually allowed to re-enter the country.

An amended lawsuit filed this week added new plaintiffs, including the international aid group Oxfam America and several noncitizens who are legally in the U.S. but fear if they leave they’ll be unable to return.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Friday he’s reviewing arguments and will rule this weekend.

