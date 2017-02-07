11:03 am, February 8, 2017
Jamaica Kincaid among winners of Israeli foundation prize

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 12:48 pm 02/07/2017 12:48pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — Author Jamaica Kincaid is among this year’s winners of the prestigious Dan David Prize for scientific, technological and cultural accomplishments.

The prize is administered by Tel Aviv University. On Tuesday it named the 2017 winners.

The Dan David Foundation awards $3 million in prizes annually to recipients grouped in three categories: past, present and future.

Kincaid is being honored as “as one of the most important and influential writers today.”

Others honored this year are Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo, American geneticist David Reich, Israeli author A.B. Yehoshua, American astrophysicists Neil Gehrels and Shrinivas Kulkarni and Polish astronomer and astrophysicist Andrzej Udalski.

An award ceremony is set for May.

Previous recipients include filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

