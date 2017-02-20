11:06 am, February 20, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli soldier to be…

Israeli soldier to be sentenced Tuesday for manslaughter

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 10:30 am 02/20/2017 10:30am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says a military court on Tuesday will sentence a soldier convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian assailant.

Sgt. Elor Azaria faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, though analysts expect him to receive less than that.

The rare manslaughter conviction of a soldier last month deeply divided Israel, where military service is compulsory and support for young soldiers is widespread.

It is rare for a military court to rule against a soldier over lethal action taken in the field, not only in Israel but elsewhere in the world.

The military court verdict against Azaria marked a victory for commanders seeking to preserve a code of ethics. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prominent hard-line politicians have called for the soldier to be pardoned.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli soldier to be…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News