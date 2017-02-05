7:14 am, February 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli PM calls for…

Israeli PM calls for unity against Iran before UK visit

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 5:55 am 02/05/2017 05:55am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for international unity against Iran after Tehran’s recent ballistic missile test.

Netanyahu spoke Sunday ahead of his visit to London where he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May to “deepen bilateral diplomatic, security, economic and technological ties.”

He said “In the diplomatic sphere, I intend to emphasize the need for a common front against Iran’s defiant aggression which has raised its head in recent days.”

Iran and Israel are bitter enemies. Netanyahu vehemently opposes the 2015 deal that imposed curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions. He says it won’t stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

The deal does not include provisions against missile tests.

The Trump administration later ordered some sanctions against Iran in retaliation for the missile test.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli PM calls for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News