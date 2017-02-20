6:34 am, February 20, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli opposition: Netanyahu 'blinked'…

Israeli opposition: Netanyahu ‘blinked’ on peace initiative

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 6:14 am 02/20/2017 06:14am
Share
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, Pool)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s opposition leader says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ready to freeze settlement construction in most of the West Bank but ultimately backed out for fear of losing his grip on power.

Isaac Herzog says he was willing to join Netanyahu’s government based on a secret regional peace initiative brokered by then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry but that talks broke down when Netanyahu “blinked” under pressure from his hard-line allies. Herzog told Israel’s Channel 10 TV Sunday night that the agreement “would have changed the face of the Middle East and the one who ran away at the end was Netanyahu.”

Former American officials have confirmed an Israeli newspaper’s report that Netanyahu turned down an offer that would have secured regional recognition of Israel as a Jewish state.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli opposition: Netanyahu 'blinked'…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News