Israeli forces nearly finished evacuating West Bank outpost

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 2:13 am 02/02/2017 02:13am
Israeli police clash with settlers in the West Bank outpost of Amona, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Israeli forces have begun evacuating a controversial settlement Amona, which is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

AMONA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli police say they are preparing to remove the last remaining Israeli protesters from the West Bank outpost of Amona, which forces are evacuating under court order.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says about 200 protesters are barricaded inside a synagogue. He says several hundred police officers are preparing to remove them Thursday, as well as others inside a small home nearby. The evacuation began Wednesday.

Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without formal permission but with tacit Israeli government support. The outpost was found to be built on private Palestinian land and the Israeli Supreme Court ordered it demolished.

The evacuation came amid bold new settlement moves by Israel’s government, which has been buoyed by the election of President Donald Trump.

