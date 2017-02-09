7:44 am, February 9, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Check the list for which schools are closed and which are opening late.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel protests Belgium PM's…

Israel protests Belgium PM’s meeting with critical groups

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:41 am 02/09/2017 07:41am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has reprimanded Belgium’s ambassador over the Belgian prime minister’s meetings with liberal Israeli groups critical of the government’s policies.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says Ambassador Olivier Belle appeared Thursday for the reprimand, took note of it and transmitted the complaint to Brussels.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the measure after visiting Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel met with members of the human rights group B’Tselem and Breaking the Silence, a group of former Israeli combat soldiers who criticize Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.

Many Israeli leaders have portrayed the latter group as traitors, in part because their reports and lectures are often aimed at foreign audiences.

Netanyahu says he has ordered legislation that will prevent foreign government funding of organizations that harm Israeli soldiers.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel protests Belgium PM's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News