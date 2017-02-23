6:39 am, February 23, 2017
Israel names conservative judges to Supreme Court

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 5:51 am 02/23/2017 05:51am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s justice minister says new conservative judges named to the supreme court will make right-wing Israelis trust the court, which has long been accused of liberal bias.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the religious, pro-settler Jewish Home party told Army Radio on Thursday she advanced the candidacy of three judges in part for their conservative outlook or ties to Israel’s religious right and West Bank settlement movement.

Four judges were appointed to the supreme court by a committee late Wednesday. David Mintz lives in a West Bank settlement, Yael Vilner is an Orthodox Jew and Yosef Elron is considered to be conservative and tough against migrants seeking Israeli residency.

The fourth judge, George Kara, is an Arab Israeli known for his conviction of an Israeli president for rape.

