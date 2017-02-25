Israel military fire tear gas to disperse Lebanese protest

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s national news agency says Israel’s military has fired tear gas across the border, breaking up a small Lebanese protest against cameras installed there.

The Saturday protest by residents of Meiss el-Jabal, near the border with Israel, was led by a Lebanese lawmaker. The protesters were objecting to Israel’s installation of security cameras and a solar panel along the U.N. demarcated border which they call “contested.” There was no immediate U.N. comment.

Israel’s army said the dozens protesters crossed the international border, prompting troops to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd “and prevent further infiltrations into Israeli territory.”

The Israel-Lebanon border has remained mostly quiet since 2006, when Israel and Hezbollah fought for a month-long war that left some 1,200 Lebanese and 160 Israelis dead, and ended in a stalemate.