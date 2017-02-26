5:12 am, February 26, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iraq: Police Commandos recapture…

Iraq: Police Commandos recapture new neighborhood in Mosul

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 3:41 am 02/26/2017 03:41am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior commander says Iraqi militarized police have captured a neighborhood on the western side of Mosul amid fierce clashes with Islamic State militants.

Maj. Gen. Haider al-Maturi of the Federal Police Commandos Division told The Associated Press that his troops entered the Tayaran neighborhood Sunday morning and it is now “under their full control.”

Al-Maturi said IS militants deployed at least 10 suicide car bombs, but nine of them were blown up before reaching their targets. The 10th killed two policemen and wounded five. Al-Maturi added that his forces arrested two militants — an Iraqi and a foreigner who speaks Russian.

Iraqi forces, backed by aerial support by the U.S.-led international coalition, control eastern Mosul. Iraq’s second largest city is split roughly in half by the Tigris River.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iraq: Police Commandos recapture…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News