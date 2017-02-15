4:49 am, February 15, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iranian president visits 2…

Iranian president visits 2 Gulf Arab states to improve ties

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:41 am 02/15/2017 04:41am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Oman as part of a two-state visit aimed at reviving ties with Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbors.

The official Oman News Agency said Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed met with the Iranian president following his arrival on Wednesday to the sultanate, which sits at the southeastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula and shares control of the Strait of Hormuz with Iran.

Rouhani is expected to travel to Kuwait after visiting Oman.

Tehran’s relations with the six-member, Saudi-dominated Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab states have been strained since Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic relations with the Shiite power Iran last year.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that Iran has received a message from the GCC states aimed at removing misunderstandings and improving relations.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iranian president visits 2…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News