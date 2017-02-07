4:28 am, February 7, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran president: Nuclear deal…

Iran president: Nuclear deal as blueprint for other disputes

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:15 am 02/07/2017 03:15am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers could serve as a blueprint for resolving other Mideast disputes.

Hassan Rouhani says “dozens” of such high-profile negotiations could “lead to security and stability of the region” — even though President Donald Trump has called the agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear program “terrible.”

The Trump administration last week imposed new sanctions on more than two dozen Iranian companies and individuals after Tehran tested a ballistic missile. Ahead of the measure, Trump tweeted Iran’s leaders “should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!”

Rouhani on Tuesday also said the nuclear negotiations set a pattern that led to peace talks last month in Kazakhstan in a Russia-led push for a new peace process for war-torn Syria.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News Money News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran president: Nuclear deal…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News