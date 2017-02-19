2:04 pm, February 19, 2017
Iran, NKorea officials: Let’s strengthen relationship

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 1:57 pm 02/19/2017 01:57pm
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Officials from both countries say Iran and North Korea want to strengthen relations.

A Sunday report by ICANA.ir, the news agency of Iran’s Parliament, quotes parliament speaker Ali Larijani as saying: “We have always been after stability of relations with North Korea.”

Larijani was addressing Choe Thae-bok, visiting chairman of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly. He also said both countries should improve economic relations.

Thae-bok responded, saying: “North Korea is seeking improved relations with Iran.” He also praised Iran’s economic and defense improvements.

The report said both officials complained about “interventions in independent countries” by the United States.

Thae-book is in Iran to participate in an international conference in support of the Palestinians.

