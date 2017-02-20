3:36 am, February 20, 2017
Iran launches ‘advanced’ rockets during military exercises

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 2:57 am 02/20/2017 02:57am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian semi-official news agency is reporting that the country’s elite Revolutionary Guard has launched sophisticated rockets during military exercises.

The Monday report by Tasnim, an agency considered to be close to the Revolutionary Guard, said the launch of “smart and advanced” rockets came during an annual three-day maneuver which began on Monday in Iran’s central desert.

The report did not elaborate on the model of the rockets or their capabilities, but said they successfully hit their targets.

Earlier in February, the United States said has put Iran “on notice” after the country test fired a medium-range ballistic missile.

