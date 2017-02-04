7:12 am, February 4, 2017
25° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran: If enemies do…

Iran: If enemies do wrong, missiles will come down on them

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:23 am 02/04/2017 06:23am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A senior commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard says Iran’s missiles will come down on the country’s enemies if they do wrong.

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh says: “If the enemy does not walk the line, our missiles come down on them.”

Hajizadeh’s comments come during a military exercise by the Revolutionary Guard aimed at testing its missile and radar systems.

The exercise comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on Iran for a recent missile test. The sanctions target more than two dozen people and companies.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News Tech News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran: If enemies do…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News