Middle East News

Iran bans use of private drones over its capital

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 7:48 am 02/20/2017 07:48am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has banned use of drones in its capital because of security concerns after authorities opened fire on at least two unmanned aerial vehicles that flew too close to sensitive areas in recent months.

Gen. Ali Reza Rabiee, who is in charge of securing Tehran’s airspace, was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Monday as citing concerns that drones carrying cameras could spy on sensitive installations or private citizens.

In December, the authorities used anti-aircraft guns to shoot down a state TV drone that ventured too close to the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Last month the anti-aircraft guns targeted a drone flying near what authorities said was a restricted area. It was not clear who was operating the drone, which flew away, apparently intact.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Middle East News