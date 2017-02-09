7:45 am, February 9, 2017
Gas explosion kills 5 workers, injures 9 in southern Iran

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:29 am 02/09/2017 07:29am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV is reporting that a gas explosion at an agricultural research site in southern Iran has left five workers dead and nine injured.

The Thursday report by the IRNA news agency said an electrical short circuit in an underground site led to the explosion a day earlier.

The incident happened near the port city of Bandar Abbas, some 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

The report did not elaborate, but the disregarding of safety measures is the main cause of such incidents in Iran.

In January, 26 people including 16 firefighters were killed in a deadly building collapse following a fire in downtown Tehran. Officials blamed that, too, on an electrical short circuit.

