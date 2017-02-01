9:28 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Furor as Egypt officials…

Furor as Egypt officials use state funds for flashy cars

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 8:30 am 02/01/2017 08:30am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, law professor Ali Abdel-Al of the "Supporting Egypt" coalition waves after he was elected Speaker of Egypt's parliament, in Cairo. News that Egypt's parliament speaker and his two deputies are using state funds to get cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has sparked a furor days after the president said Egypt was "poor, very, very poor." (Mohamed El Maymony, El -Shorouk Newspaper via AP, File)

CAIRO (AP) — Social media, TV stations and newspapers in Egypt are abuzz after reports that the parliament speaker and his two deputies are using state funds to get flashy cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The scandal comes at a time when Egyptians are being constantly called upon to do with less to weather the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Only last week, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi told a youth conference that Egypt was “poor, very, very poor.”

Adding fuel to the fire, a prominent lawmaker has reportedly been referred to the 596-seat chamber’s disciplinary committee for publicly criticizing the purchase of the cars.

The furor has spread to include criticism of el-Sissi, with some accusing his government of professing poverty while spending lavishly on the luxurious comfort of its members.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News Middle East News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Furor as Egypt officials…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News