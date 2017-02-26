8:13 am, February 26, 2017
Egyptian Christians fearing terror flee Sinai for 4th day

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 7:19 am 02/26/2017 07:19am
A truck loaded with goods arrives for Christian families who fled el-Arish at the Evangelical Church in Ismailia, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Egyptian Christians fearing attacks by Islamic State militants are fleeing the volatile northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for a fourth day, after a string of sectarian killings there sent hundreds fleeing and raised accusations the government is failing to protect the minority. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian Christians fearing attacks by Islamic State group militants are fleeing the volatile northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for a fourth day, after a string of sectarian killings there sent hundreds fleeing and raised accusations the government is failing to protect the minority.

Official Nabil Shukrallah of the Evangelical Church in Ismailia, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Cairo, says Sunday that over 100 families from the city of el-Arish and nearby had passed through the church since Friday, some 500 people.

He says the families arrive scared, exhausted and in need of supplies, which were being stockpiled at the church via donations from several parishes. They are then transported to be housed in and around the city, in private homes and now also housing provided by the government.

