Middle East News

Egypt puts off raising entry visa price for visitors

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 4:45 am 02/26/2017 04:45am
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say plans to more than double charges for entry visas paid by foreign visitors arriving in the country have been put off until July 1.

The officials say the postponement was made at the request of leaders of the tourism sector who warned that introducing the higher charges now — from $25 up to $60 — would further hurt the struggling sector as the off-season approaches.

The officials spoke late Saturday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt’s vital tourism industry has been decimated after Islamic militants downed a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing all 226 people on board.

The sector has, however, shown signs of slow recovery since the beginning of the year.

Middle East News