5:33 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Egypt police arrest more…

Egypt police arrest more fans over soccer riot anniversary

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:18 am 02/02/2017 10:18am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian lawyer says police have taken 37 soccer fans into custody overnight in Cairo, after arresting 80 others earlier in the day.

Mokhtar Mounir says the 80 were detained on suspicion they had planned to stage a protest to mark the anniversary of a 2012 soccer riot that killed 73 fans.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Thursday why the additional arrests were made.

The 2012 riot in Port Said was Egypt’s worst soccer disaster and one of the world’s deadliest. Most of the victims were fans of Al-Ahly soccer club.

The hardcore Al-Ahly fans group known as “Ultras Ahlawy,” banned by authorities, cancelled a planned commemoration after some of its members were arrested ahead of the anniversary. Five were charged with inciting protests and belonging to an outlawed group.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Egypt police arrest more…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News