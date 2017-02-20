Egypt high court upholds death sentence of 10 in soccer riot

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s highest appeals court has upheld the death sentences against 10 suspects convicted over a 2012 soccer riot that killed 73 fans, becoming one of the world’s deadliest soccer disasters.

Monday’s verdict by the Court of Cassation is final. The defendants were charged with murder, along with other charges. The court also upheld convictions of 22 suspects who received up to 10 years imprisonment over the rioting.

In February 2012, riots erupted at the end of a league match in the Mediterranean city of Port Said between Cairo’s Al-Ahly, Egypt’s most successful club, and home side Al-Masry.

Most of the victims belonged to Al-Ahly’s “Ultras,” an association of hard-core fans now banned by authorities.

The riot led to the suspension of Egypt’s top soccer league for over a year.