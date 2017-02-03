5:11 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Construction crane collapses onto…

Construction crane collapses onto highway in Dubai

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 8:08 am 02/03/2017 08:08am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A construction crane has collapsed during high winds on the main highway running through Dubai, disrupting traffic in the heart of the Mideast’s commercial hub.

The official Dubai Media Office said the crane toppled onto Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday afternoon, injuring at least one person and setting three cars alight. Rescue crews were on the scene.

Friday is the first day of the weekend in Dubai, and traffic on the multi-lane highway is typically lighter than on workdays.

Dubai’s transit authority says service on the elevated metro line running alongside the highway was temporarily suspended as a precaution.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Construction crane collapses onto…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News