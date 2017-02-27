3:44 am, February 27, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Bomb targets bus in…

Bomb targets bus in Bahrain, wounding 5 police officers

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 2:23 am 02/27/2017 02:23am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Bahrain say five police officers have been wounded in a bomb attack that targeted a bus in the island nation.

An Interior Ministry statement says two of those wounded have since been discharged from the hospital while the three others are in stable condition.

The attack took place on Sunday, ahead of a court hearing Monday for prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim. He was stripped of his citizenship in June and could be deported.

Bahrain is in the midst a crackdown on dissent at a level unseen since its 2011 Arab Spring protests, when the country’s predominantly Shiite population and others demanded more political freedom from the island’s Sunni rulers.

The kingdom is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British base.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Bomb targets bus in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News