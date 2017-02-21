8:06 am, February 21, 2017
Middle East News

Bahrain lawmakers approve military trials for civilians

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 7:44 am 02/21/2017 07:44am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lawmakers in Bahrain have backed changing the constitution in a way that would allow civilians to be tried by military courts amid a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent.

The 40-seat Council of Representatives, the elected lower house of the tiny Gulf nation’s National Assembly, voted Tuesday to back the proposal. It now heads to the 40-member Consultative Council, a body appointed by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The bill revises a portion of Bahrain’s constitution by removing limitations on who military courts can try.

Bahraini officials did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The bill represents another step back from reforms enacted after authorities put down the island’s 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Middle East News
