8:16 am, February 28, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Amnesty says Yemeni rebels…

Amnesty says Yemeni rebels recruit fighters as young as 15

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 7:57 am 02/28/2017 07:57am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — A rights group says Yemen’s Houthi rebels are recruiting fighters as young as 15, including by using religious schools to lure teenagers into their ranks without their parents’ knowledge.

Amnesty International described the “appalling” practices in a report released Tuesday, citing family members of four boys, aged 15 and 17, who were recruited by the rebels.

Samah Hadid, deputy director at Amnesty International’s Beirut office, called on the Houthis to halt such recruitment and release the child soldiers, saying “this is a shameful and outrageous violation of international law.”

The conflict in Yemen pits the rebels, who control the capital and much of the country’s north, against a Saudi-led coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Amnesty says Yemeni rebels…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News