8:07 am, February 23, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Two left lanes of northbound I-295 get by a serious crash at Malcolm X Avenue.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Aid group: 13 migrants…

Aid group: 13 migrants suffocate in Libya shipping container

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 7:52 am 02/23/2017 07:52am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — The head of the Red Crescent in Libya says 13 African migrants died of suffocation inside a shipping container while being transported over four days between two Libyan towns.

Osama al-Fadly, the head of the Red Crescent in Libya, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the deceased were among 69 migrants, many from Mali, who were packed into the container.

The locked container was then transported from the central town of Bani Walid to Khoms in western Libya, from where the migrants were to be taken across the Mediterranean.

Instead, the traffickers unloaded the human cargo near an anti-trafficking force in Khoms on Tuesday.

Al-Fadly says many of the survivors had their limbs broken when they were thrown out of the container. A five-year-old girl was among the survivors.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Aid group: 13 migrants…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News