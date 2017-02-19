2:02 pm, February 19, 2017
70° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » A top Jewish leader…

A top Jewish leader urges Trump act against anti-Semitism

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 1:36 pm 02/19/2017 01:36pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — A top American Jewish leader is urging President Donald Trump to speak out against anti-Semitism amid a surge in harassment of Jews in the U.S.

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, says: “I think that the president helps set the tone for a country. … I’m hopeful that what he said about … addressing hate and racism of all kinds in American society will be translated into clear action.”

Hoenlein spoke in Jerusalem on Sunday.

American Jews have experienced a sharp rise in anti-Semitism over the course of the presidential campaign and this year. Among the incidents, Jewish centers in 27 states and Canada received telephone bomb threats last month.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » A top Jewish leader…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News