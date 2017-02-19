A top Jewish leader urges Trump act against anti-Semitism

JERUSALEM (AP) — A top American Jewish leader is urging President Donald Trump to speak out against anti-Semitism amid a surge in harassment of Jews in the U.S.

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, says: “I think that the president helps set the tone for a country. … I’m hopeful that what he said about … addressing hate and racism of all kinds in American society will be translated into clear action.”

Hoenlein spoke in Jerusalem on Sunday.

American Jews have experienced a sharp rise in anti-Semitism over the course of the presidential campaign and this year. Among the incidents, Jewish centers in 27 states and Canada received telephone bomb threats last month.