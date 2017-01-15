2:10 pm, January 15, 2017
Vet, assistant mauled to death by 3 lions on Jordan reserve

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 2:06 pm 01/15/2017 02:06pm
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A security official says three lions have mauled to death a veterinarian and his assistant at a wildlife reserve in western Jordan.

The official says the lions were put down after Sunday’s attack, but did not elaborate. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media about the incident, which is under investigation.

Hala Akhbar, a website linked to the Jordanian security forces, identified the victims as a Jordanian vet and his Pakistani assistant.

The incident took place in a wildlife reserve in the kingdom’s western Balqa district.

Middle East News